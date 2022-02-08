Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $137.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.79.

NYSE RL opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average is $117.74. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $102.96 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 28,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

