Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.26

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.26 and traded as high as $31.11. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 114,915 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 2,000,425 shares of company stock worth $20,012,478 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 38.4% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $235,000. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

