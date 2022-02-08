SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

TLMD opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.05. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 134.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

