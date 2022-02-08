La-Z-Boy (LZB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LZB opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $319,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,444 shares of company stock worth $3,052,446. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in La-Z-Boy stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

