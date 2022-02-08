Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Barclays upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

TUWOY opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.