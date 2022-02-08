Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

TUWOY opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

