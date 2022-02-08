RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €747.00 ($858.62) to €738.00 ($848.28) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $639.00.

RTLLF stock opened at $846.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $925.13 and its 200 day moving average is $976.42. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $786.50 and a 1-year high of $1,155.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

