RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €747.00 ($858.62) to €738.00 ($848.28) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $639.00.

RTLLF stock opened at $846.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $925.13 and its 200 day moving average is $976.42. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $786.50 and a 1-year high of $1,155.00.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

