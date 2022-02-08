DNB Markets Upgrades Betsson AB – Class B (OTC:BTSNF) to “Buy”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Betsson AB – Class B (OTC:BTSNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Betsson AB – Class B in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

OTC:BTSNF opened at $5.39 on Friday. Betsson AB – Class B has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

