Twilio (TWLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a 1 year low of $172.61 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twilio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Twilio comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.20% of Twilio worth $4,327,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

