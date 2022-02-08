Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issued By KeyCorp

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of WRK opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. WestRock has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

