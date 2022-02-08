AMETEK, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

AME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $135.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.44. AMETEK has a one year low of $117.68 and a one year high of $148.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

