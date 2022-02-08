Analysts Offer Predictions for Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKX. OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,394 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after buying an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after buying an additional 735,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.