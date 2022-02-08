Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MONDY shares. Investec upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Mondi alerts:

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. Mondi has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.