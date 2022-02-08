Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 646,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 457,956 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,004,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.