Research Analysts Set Expectations for Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a report issued on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $15.54 on Monday. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield acquired 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,791 shares of company stock worth $99,536. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

