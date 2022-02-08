Contrasting NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) & PPL (NYSE:PPL)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and PPL (NYSE:PPL) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextEra Energy and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 20.93% 11.10% 3.67% PPL -21.26% 8.07% 2.64%

Dividends

NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. NextEra Energy pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PPL pays out -97.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years and PPL has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years. PPL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextEra Energy and PPL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 PPL 0 5 3 0 2.38

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $89.86, indicating a potential upside of 18.73%. PPL has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.18%. Given PPL’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy and PPL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $17.07 billion 8.70 $3.57 billion $1.81 41.81 PPL $7.61 billion 2.96 $1.47 billion ($1.71) -17.13

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PPL. PPL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats PPL on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services, engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities, participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development, and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

