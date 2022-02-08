National Bank Financial Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $7.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

