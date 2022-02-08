National Bank Financial Lowers Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to C$6.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AUY. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.24.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 274,932 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

