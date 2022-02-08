Citigroup Boosts Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Price Target to €12.10

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its price target increased by Citigroup to €12.10 ($13.91) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IBDRY. Bank of America raised Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.26.

IBDRY opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.5766 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is 45.82%.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

