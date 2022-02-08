TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$149.71.

X stock opened at C$122.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$125.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$132.40. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.0700003 EPS for the current year.

In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

