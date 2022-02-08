Raymond James Trims Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Target Price to $22.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WNC. DA Davidson started coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 311,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,056. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 288,286 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

