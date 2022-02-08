Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of AAN opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore purchased 1,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron's

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

