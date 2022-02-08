CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. decreased their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen downgraded CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.
Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10.
CTS Company Profile
CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTS (CTS)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.