CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. decreased their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen downgraded CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

