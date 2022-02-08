Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

SYBT stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.11.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,486,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after buying an additional 149,543 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,068,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,284,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

