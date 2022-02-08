Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of BMI opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

