Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PECO opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Phillips Edison & Company Inc
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
