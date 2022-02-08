Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PECO opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PECO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

