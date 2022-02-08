Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.28. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.71 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FB. Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $224.91 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $224.01 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.36. The company has a market capitalization of $625.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

