Compass Group’s (CPG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,720 ($23.26) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($27.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.66) to GBX 1,800 ($24.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.43).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,741 ($23.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,630.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,548.11. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,369.50 ($18.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,797 ($24.30). The firm has a market cap of £31.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.66), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,963.25).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

