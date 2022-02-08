Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

NYSE:HES opened at $95.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13. Hess has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Hess by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,391,513 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

