Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Stock Price Up 1%

Vicat SA (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) shares rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

SDCVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vicat in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Vicat from €52.00 ($59.77) to €50.00 ($57.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Vicat alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.