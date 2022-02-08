CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Trading Up 0.5%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.67. 27,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 41,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

