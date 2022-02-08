Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Shares Down 0.1%

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 17,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40.
About Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jardine Strategic (JSHLY)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.