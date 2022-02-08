Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading 0.3% Higher

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,341.60 ($18.14) and last traded at GBX 1,320 ($17.85). 361,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 665,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,316 ($17.80).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.37) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.37) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,144.69.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($14.20), for a total transaction of £4,725,000 ($6,389,452.33).

Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

