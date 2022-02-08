Brokers Set Expectations for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 5.68. M.D.C. has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in M.D.C. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after buying an additional 98,345 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

