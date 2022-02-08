Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Trading Up 7.4%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares were up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 81,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 73,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Get Auddia alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUUD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Auddia in the second quarter worth about $1,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Auddia during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Auddia during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Auddia during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.