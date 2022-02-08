Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CSFFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

