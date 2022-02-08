Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.