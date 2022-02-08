Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -59.50. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

