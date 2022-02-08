Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $304.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $301.00 to $304.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $226.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.64. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.