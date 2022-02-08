Head to Head Contrast: Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) & Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Daktronics and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics 1.17% 3.11% 1.57% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

49.7% of Daktronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Daktronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daktronics and Dogness (International)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics $482.03 million 0.44 $10.93 million $0.14 33.36 Dogness (International) $24.32 million 3.36 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Daktronics and Dogness (International), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daktronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Daktronics beats Dogness (International) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc. engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The Commercial segment sells video, display systems, digital billboards, Galaxy, and Fuelight product lines to resellers, out-of-home companies, national retailers, quick-serve restaurants, casinos, shopping centers, cruise ships, commercial building owners, and petroleum retailers. The Live Events segment provides scoring and video display systems to college and professional sports facilities and convention centers; and sales of mobile display technology to video rental organizations and other live events type venues. The High School Park and Recreation segment engages in the sale of scoring systems, Galaxy displays, and video display systems to primary and secondary education facilities. The Transportation segment consists of sales of Vanguard and Galaxy product lines to governmental transportation departments, airlines, and other transportation

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

