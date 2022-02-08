$1.23 Million in Sales Expected for NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) will announce $1.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextNav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $950,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year sales of $1.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextNav.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NN opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. NextNav has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextNav stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

