Contrasting Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Federated Hermes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 10.03 $33.02 million $0.69 17.29 Federated Hermes $1.30 billion 2.47 $270.29 million $2.75 12.05

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 44.79% 17.49% 14.36% Federated Hermes 20.78% 24.21% 14.00%

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 92.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federated Hermes pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments and Federated Hermes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 Federated Hermes 1 1 1 0 2.00

Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 99.50%. Federated Hermes has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.11%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats Federated Hermes on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

