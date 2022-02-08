Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of LAKE opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.06.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

