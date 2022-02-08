Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.08. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,093,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,072,000 after purchasing an additional 693,502 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

