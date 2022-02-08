MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

MTSI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $986,165.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $303,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,727,144 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

