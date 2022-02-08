Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.76.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. Western Digital has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

