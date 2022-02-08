Upwork (UPWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UPWK opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Upwork has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -109.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. TheStreet cut Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,875 shares of company stock worth $6,089,838. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Upwork stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.