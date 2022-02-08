Carlisle Companies (CSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSL opened at $217.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $143.88 and a 52 week high of $250.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carlisle Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

