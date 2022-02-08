Truist Financial Weighs in on Prologis, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

NYSE:PLD opened at $152.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.06. The stock has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after acquiring an additional 543,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after buying an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

