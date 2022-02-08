NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

Shares of NXPI opened at $196.92 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $908,006,000 after purchasing an additional 147,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.