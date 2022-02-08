GXO Logistics (GXO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GXO opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
