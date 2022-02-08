GXO Logistics (GXO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GXO opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

